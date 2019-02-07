UP Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Yogi govt allocates nearly Rs 450 crore for gaushalas, Rs 459 cr for madrasa modernisation

UP Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Yogi govt allocates nearly Rs 450 crore for gaushalas, Rs 459 cr for madrasa modernisationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/up-assembly-live-updates-yogi-govt-presents-rs-4-79-lakh-cr-budget-5573356/
UP Budget 2019 Highlights: At Rs.4.79 lakh crore, the UP budget for 2019-20 is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.
UP Budget 2019: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 247 crore for maintenance and construction of gaushalas in rural areas, and Rs 200 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas in its Rs 4.79 lakh crore budget for 2019-20.
The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech. In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes. This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.
For cattle welfare, UP govt earmarks Rs 165 crore from special cess
Special Cess has been imposed on liquor sales in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs. 165 crore will be utilized for the maintenance of destitute cattle-heads of the state. The UP government has also made a provision of Rs. 20 crore for establishment and reconstruction of cattle impounding houses in its annual budget. Rs 56 crore has been allocated for setting up of a new dairy in Mathura.
UP govt announces new scheme for women in budget 2019
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 1200 crore for a new scheme called the 'Kanya Sumangala Yojna' to be started from the next financial year "with a view to raise health and educational standard of girls, brighten their future, bring in a positive change in the thinking towards women and instil a sense of respect towards them.
UP allocates Rs 1,298 crore for Ayushman Bharat
In its third budget, the Yogi government allocated Rs 1,298 crore for the Ayushman BharatNational Health Protection Mission Scheme. A provision of Rs. 291 crore was also made for 'Pradhan Mantri Matr Vandana Yojna'.
Rs 111 crore under the state funded Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan to benefit the eligible beneficiaries deprived of Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission Scheme., and an arrangement of Rs. 47.50 crore for setting up of 100-bed hospitals in the districts of the state.
UP budget 2019: Rs 6000 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh allocated Rs. 6,000 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).
UP govt allocates Rs 204 crore for modernization of police force
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh allocated Rs 204 crore for modernization of police force and Rs. 700 crore for construction of 36 new police stations, expansion of Training capacity of Police and P.A.C. personnel and construction of barracks.
Rs. 700 crore has been allocated for construction of Type-A and Type B (residential buildings) of the police department and Rs. 400 crore for construction of 07 police lines in newly created districts of the state. Rs. 200 crore for construction of residential and nonresidential buildings in 57 fire stations of the state.
UP budget 12 % higher than last fiscal
At Rs.4.79 lakh crore, the UP budget for 2019-20 is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore. The annual budget was presented by state Finance MinisterRajesh Agarwal.
In its third full budget, the Yogi government allocated Rs. 247.60 crore for maintenance and construction of Gaushalas in the rural areas. An arrangement of Rs. 200 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas was also proposed.
UP Budget LIVE updates: Opposition members created uproar in the first day of the budget session against Governor Ram Naik. Legislators including those from the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress, started raising slogans against the government and shouted 'rajyapal wapas Jao (Governor Go Back)' as soon as Naik began addressing the state legislature. SP members hurled paper balls at the podium, but Naik continued to address the House, with staff using cardboard files to deflect the paper balls.
In his 28-pages address, Naik said there has been "considerable improvement in the law and order (situation) in the state".
"Now, the common man is fear free and women are not afraid of coming out of their houses even during the night," he said.
The address also mentioned the ongoing Kumbh and highlighted works being done by the state government for organising the mega event.
Justifying the renaming of districts in the state, he said that "by changing name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, my government has restored their cultural names."
On farmer's welfare, Naik said, "A record purchase of 52.92 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was made from 11,27,195 farmers under the price support scheme in 2018-19 and online payment of Rs 9231.99 crore was made within 72 hours."
