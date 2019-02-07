UP Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Yogi govt allocates nearly Rs 450 crore for gaushalas, Rs 459 cr for madrasa modernisation

UP Budget 2019: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 247 crore for maintenance and construction of gaushalas in rural areas, and Rs 200 crore for Kanha Gaushala and Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme in urban areas in its Rs 4.79 lakh crore budget for 2019-20.

The annual budget was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House when the finance minister read out the budget speech. In his speech, Agarwal mentioned a number of new populist schemes. This is the third budget of the Adityanath government in the state.