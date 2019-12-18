UP Assembly adjourned as BJP MLAs protest, Opposition MLAs back them

Loni MLA says harassed by govt officers. Loni MLA says harassed by govt officers.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed rare scenes on Tuesday as BJP MLAs protested against their own government to back one of their colleagues, who tried to raise the issue of his alleged harassment but was not allowed to speak in the House.

Nand Kishore Gujjar, MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, alleged that he was being harassed by officers in the government and demanded that they be summoned in the Assembly. While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit tried to convince him to raise the issue later, as he had not given prior notice, a large section of BJP MLAs along with MLAs of the SP and Congress demanded that his grievances be heard. SP and Congress MLAs moved into the Well demanding justice for Kishore.

After several adjournments, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly for the day as MLAs from treasury benches and the Opposition continued to demand that Kishore’s issue be heard. Even after the adjournment, several BJP, SP and Congress MLAs remained in their seats. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and minister Khanna tried to persuade them to leave but to no avail.

Late in the evening, after an hours-long meeting of senior ministers with some MLAs and the Speaker — who promised to personally intervene in the issue — the stalemate was broken. The MLAs said they would wait until Wednesday or protest again.

Protests first began during Zero Hour, when Opposition parties including SP, Congress and BSP raised the issue of the new citizenship law and staged a walkout, demanding that a resolution be passed seeking withdrawal of the Act as it was leading to unrest. Meanwhile, Kishore, who was recently served a notice by state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh for allegedly misbehaving with a local food inspector, stood up and said that his life was under threat and he wanted to raise the issue of personal harassment inside the Assembly. An FIR has also been registered against Kishore.

As the Speaker tried to proceed with the business, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said Kishore should be given a chance to raise an issue. Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, was told by Khanna that it was a party issue and that they would handle it.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said that according to the tradition of the Assembly, the MLA should be heard and appropriate direction given to the government. Soon, several BJP members stood on their seats and demanded that Kishore be allowed to speak. SP and Congress MLAs moved into the well shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi”. MLAs also shouted, “Mananiye sadasya ko nyay do.”

Asking members of his party to sit, Khanna told Opposition members that it was a party matter and that all grievances would be heard. Kishore and other MLAs then went inside the lobby, and Chaudhary requested the Speaker to intervene. Dixit maintained that there was no notice and the MLA could not be allowed to speak, while Leader of Opposition said it can be done as per tradition. As members of treasury benches rose on their benches and chanted “vidhayak ekta zindabad”, the Speaker adjourned the House.

However, many MLAs from the BJP and Opposition refused to budge. Later in the day, after a meeting, sources said Kishore was assured that his issue would be resolved before the start of the session at 11 am on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App