UP: As religious places reopen, govt lays down protocols

Priests prepare for the opening of Dudeshwaranath Mahadev Math for devotees after lockdown restrictions were eased, in Ghaziabad on Friday. (PTI) Priests prepare for the opening of Dudeshwaranath Mahadev Math for devotees after lockdown restrictions were eased, in Ghaziabad on Friday. (PTI)

After the Centre on Friday released guidelines for opening of religious places from June 8, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to reach out to religious leaders to implement these. Adityanath directed them to ensure arrangements for sanitisers, infrared thermometer, as well as pulse oximeter at the religious places.

He also directed officials to ensure that only five persons are allowed at a time at a religious place, which should also have arrangements for sanitisers, infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter. He added that it should be ensured that no one touches idols or religious texts at the places.

Chairing a review meeting of ‘Unlock 1’, he said that before the religious places open for public, their managements should be told about all the necessary precautions that should be maintained at the venues.

“At all religious places, there should be arrangements for sanitisers, infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter. It should be ensured that there should be only five persons at a time inside,” a statement quoting the CM said. “No one should touch idols, religious book inside the religious places and arrangements should be made to keep footwear outside,” it added.

He said that while officials have been asked to study the guidelines and prepare for its implementation, for religious places, instructions were also given to ensure that people either leave their shoes and slippers in their vehicles and there are also proper arrangement to keep the shoes outside.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that in order to provide benefits of a central scheme to provide loan of Rs 10,000 to street vendors, the state government has begun a survey. He informed that it is estimated that the number of street vendors in the urban areas would be 15 lakh.

As part of the review instructions, information was also given about the new toll-free number, which has been given for ASHA workers, ANMs, anganwadi workers as well as medicine shops. Awasthi added that the Chief Minister has also instructed to ensure that patients are given warm drinking water.

