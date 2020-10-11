UP approves five per cent quota for ex-servicemen in ‘Group-B’ jobs

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday approved five per cent horizontal reservation for retired military personnel in “Group-B” state administration jobs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the move was intended to raise the morale of military personnel and their families. The state Cabinet approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-Servicemen) Act, 1993, to provide the reservation to ex-servicemen.

A spokesperson said the government decided to increase the sum paid to families of military personnel who die in the line of duty from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The state Cabinet also decided to give government jobs to the dependents of personnel from UP killed in action after April 1, 2017.

The government also announced its plan to implement the Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Gorakhpur. “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been approved and a decision regarding this was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” said a spokesman. The LRT will be 27.84-km long with 27 stations and two elevated corridors. It is expected to cost Rs 4,672 crore, and will be commissioned in 2024.

To improve the ease of doing business, the Cabinet announced the decentralisation of the decision-making process in matters related to setting up distilleries and captive distilleries, and production of liquor. “Under this, some of the decision powers in this regard have been decentralised to Deputy Excise Commissioner level from the Commissioner of Excise to avoid delay in the process. To formalise it, the amendment in UP Distilleries Rules has been approved by the Cabinet,” the government said in a statement.

