UP anti-conversion law arrest: 22-yr-old pregnant woman in protection home fine, no miscarriage, says official

Though more than a week has passed since she was moved to a government-run women protection home in Moradabad, the police are yet to get Pinki’s statement recorded before a magistrate.

MORADABAD DISTRICT administration on Sunday denied media reports that claimed that a 22-year-old woman, who has been kept in a protection home after a Muslim youth accompanying her to register their marriage was arrested in Kanth under the new anti-conversion law, had suffered miscarriage. They termed the reports “fake news”.

The woman was admitted to the women’s district hospital on Friday after she complained of stomach ache and was discharged on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, after she complained of stomach ache again, she was re-admitted to the hospital, said officials.

Pinki, who is three-month pregnant, told police earlier that she married Rashid in July this year and was going to get their marriage registered on December 5, when Rashid and his brother were arrested under the new anti-conversion law on a complaint filed by her mother. Though more than a week has passed since she was moved to a government-run women protection home in Moradabad, the police are yet to get Pinki’s statement recorded before a magistrate.

“The medical report stated she is three months pregnant. On Friday, the woman complained of severe stomach pain and was taken to Mahila District Hospital. She was admitted there. Today around 11 am, the woman was discharged from the hospital… She was readmitted to the hospital around 2 pm after she again complained of stomach ache,” said District Probation Officer (Moradabad) Rajesh Chandra Gupta.

Late Sunday evening, Gupta said she was fine. He said “fake news of girl’s miscarriage is being circulated on social media”.

“I have written a letter to the magistrate on whose direction the woman was sent to the protection home. I have briefed the magistrate about her health condition and also about her pregnancy. Once the statement of the woman is recorded, it would be up to her where she wanted to go,” Gupta said. He said the medical report said she was aged 22.

When asked about the delay in getting her statement recorded before the magistrate, ASP (Moradabad) Vidya Sagar Mishra said due to “busy schedule”, the statement could not be recorded. “We will get her statement recorded before the magistrate soon,” said Mishra. ——Inputs from Asad Rehman

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.