UP Animal Husbandry scam: former Rajasthan MLA’s son held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested the son of a former Rajasthan MLA for allegedly duping a Madhya Pradesh-based contractor of Rs 9.2 crore. (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the son of a former Rajasthan MLA for allegedly duping a Madhya Pradesh-based contractor of Rs 9.2 crore by offering him a tender that he claimed was floated by the UP Animal Husbandry Department.

Sunil Gurjar is son of Ramnarayan Gurjar, former Congress MLA from Nasirabad in Rajasthan.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to Monty’s arrest. On Saturday, he was arrested at Jaipur airport. Additional SP (STF) Vishal Vikram Singh said the accused was planning to flee abroad. The police said Monty had a property in Dubai and had planned to flee there. Police said businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatia had lodged a complaint on the basis of which an FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station in June on several charges, including fraud.

