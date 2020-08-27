UP: Accused held in Lakhimpur Kheri rape, murder case

The spot where the body of the girl was found. (Express photo by Maulshree Seth)

A DAY after the body of an 18-year-old girl was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district and post-mortem examination confirmed rape, the UP Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case with arrest of a man in his mid-20s.

According to the police, the accused, identified only as Dilshad, confessed to having committed the crime after a heated argument with the girl on August 24.

Police claimed the call detail records of the girl showed she was in frequent touch with the accused over the past few months.

Police said Dilshad admitted that after the girl had come to the market on August 24, he followed her and tried to talk to her. Police claimed that Dilshad admitted that during a heated argument later [at the spot where the body was found], he raped her and then slit her throat.

“Apart from the statement of the accused, the conclusion is also based on scientific evidence such as fingerprints, bloodstained clothes and CCTV footage that has confirmed the crime. A knife has also been recovered based on the information given by him,” said Lakhimpur Kheri SSP Satendra Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.