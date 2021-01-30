scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Breaking News

UP: 10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on Moradabad-Agra Highway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

By: PTI | Moradabad | January 30, 2021 12:16:02 pm
UP acccident, UP accident deaths, Moradabad-Agra Highway, Yogi adityanath, UP news, Indian expressThe accident took place at around 8 am near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area.

At least 10 people were killed and around a dozen received injuries when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Top police and administration officials including Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary have reached the spot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The accident took place at around 8 am near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area here, Singh said.

Rescue operation is underway and the injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement