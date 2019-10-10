UP: ABVP leader shot dead, supporters clash with police

Supporters of a student leader of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Wednesday clashed with police and tried to set a police outpost on fire in Basti’s Kotwali area after he was shot dead.

Advertising

Police said that the violence was triggered after ABVP leader Aditya Narayan Tewari was killed around 10.30 am on Malviya Road in Basti district. “Two shots were fired at Tewari from a close range by two persons. He died on the way to the hospital,” Basti Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj said.

According to police, when Tewari’s body was being taken to the mortuary, around 50 students indulged in arson and damaged police vehicles. “While all the police officers were with Tewari’s body, his supporters indulged in violence and attacked a police outpost. There was a huge procession of around 500 supporters. Out of them, around 50-60 indulged in vandalism. They also damaged the police chowki and broke its windows and tried to set fire to police vehicles near the mortuary,” Inspector General (Basti Range) Ashutosh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Tewari, the former president of APN PG College. “The arrested persons — Arvind Tewari and Ajay, both in their early twenties — have told us during interrogation that they had an enmity with Aditya Narayan Tewari. We have recovered the weapons. The investigation is ongoing,” said the IG.

Congress worker killed by cop’s son

Kanpur: A Congress worker was shot dead Wednesday by the son of a policeman in Kanpur district, police said. Police said that Ravi Yadav had kidnapped contractor Randheer Singh Yadav over a monetary dispute and when local Congress leader Shoeb Khan went to secure his release on the request of Randheer’s son, Ravi opened fire and killed Khan. PTI