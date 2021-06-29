UP: ‘Abduction to recover loan’ goes awry, 5 held for Agra murder

Police added that the accused had planned to demand a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the victim's father after completing the final rites.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a businessman and four of his associates, who allegedly confessed that they had kidnapped the 23-year-old son of another businessman from near his residence in Agra a week ago and later killed him, fearing that they would be caught. Police identified the victim as Sachin Chauhan, whose father — Suresh Chauhan — is a government contractor and owner of a cold storage unit.

The police said that after the murder, the accused wore PPE kits, wrapped the body in a bag and took it to a cremation ground in Agra. They claimed that they cremated the body thereafter, claiming that the victim died of Covid-19, police said.

Police added that the accused had planned to demand a ransom of Rs 2 crore from the victim’s father after completing the final rites. However, the accused could not make the ransom call as the police probe gathered pace.

Those arrested are Sumit Aswani, his friend Harsh Chauhan, and associates Happy Khanna, Manoj Bansal and Rinku Singh. Harsh Chauhan’s father, Lekhraj Chauhan, is a business partner of the victim’s father, Suresh Chauhan. Police also seized two cars allegedly used in the crime.

All the accused are in their 20s, said a police officer.

Agra SSP Muniraj G said that Sachin Chauhan left home on June 21 afternoon, saying he would be back soon. When he did not return till late evening, his family members called on his phone. Someone picked up his cellphone and claimed that he is “drunk” and will return home the next day.

His father Suresh Chauhan filed a missing report at the New Agra police station the next day. The STF also joined the probe.

On June 27, on a tip-off, the police picked up Happy Khanna and during questioning, he admitted to having kidnapped Sachin from near his house. Later, the police arrested Manoj and Sumit Aswani.

“During interrogation, Sumit told police that on Harsh’s request, he gave a loan of Rs 40 lakh to the victim. Sumit claimed that since Sachin was not ready to return the money, they planned his kidnapping and collect Rs 2 crore as ransom,” said a police officer. Police said the accused planned the crime because they feared Sachin may tell people about his kidnapping if he was allowed to go.