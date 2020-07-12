UP: A day after shootout, six policemen out of danger, says hospital

Speaking to The Indian Express, one of the six policemen, who did not wish to be named, said he did not remember the sequence of events after the vehicle toppled. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Speaking to The Indian Express, one of the six policemen, who did not wish to be named, said he did not remember the sequence of events after the vehicle toppled. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The day after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an alleged encounter by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the six policemen who were reportedly injured were “out of danger and stable,” said Vinay Kumar, Emergency Medical Officer at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanpur.

Police had said that Dubey had fired at them from a weapon he had snatched from an officer after the vehicle, in which he was being moved to Kanpur, overturned Friday morning.

Head Constable Shivendra Singh Sengar and Constable Vimal Kumar, both STF officials, were the two who, police said, got bullet injuries.

“Their injuries are minor and the bullets are suspected to have grazed their skin. For Kumar, the bullet grazed his left thigh, while for Sengar, his left arm,” said Vinay Kumar of Hallett Hospital.

The four others, Vinay Kumar said, had been referred to Hallett from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kalyanpur, Kanpur.

Both Vimal Kumar and Sengar were seen walking in the hospital around 3 pm.

Around 5.30 pm, Sengar left the hospital driving a motorcycle while Kumar left riding pillion on another motorcycle.

The Indian Express contacted both Sengar and Vimal Kumar but they declined to comment.

Asked about them leaving the hospital, Medical Officer Vinay Kumar said: “I don’t know if they have been discharged or not.”

At the CHC, Mahendra Kumar, Emergency Medical Officer, said that four police personnel had come to the centre around 7.30 am Friday. “They were referred from here to Hallett Hospital around 8.30 am,” he said.

Asked about the nature of their injuries, he said: “Inspector Ramakant Pachauri was bleeding from the mouth, maybe because he was hurt when the vehicle toppled. Constable Pradeep and Sub Inspector Pankaj Kumar complained of dizziness. They said it was because of the vehicle toppling. The fourth, Sub Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh, had abdominal pain.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, one of the six policemen, who did not wish to be named, said he did not remember the sequence of events after the vehicle toppled. “There was chaos…Vikas Dubey fired two rounds at us after he snatched a pistol from one of the officers,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.