UP: 9 of family heading to Bihar killed in accident

Nine members of a family — four men, three women, two children — were killed and one was injured after their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Pratapgarh district, police said on Friday.

Nawabganj police station Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Tripathi said the accident happened around 5:30 am at Wajidpur village.

“One person (25-year-old Bunty) was injured. He is out of danger. A total of 10 people were travelling in the Scorpio from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to Bhojpur in Bihar. They were travelling to their hometown to attend a family function,” Tripathi said.

“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but it could be due to a tyre burst or the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel,” said Tripathi. Police said two children (aged 12 and 5) were among the victims. “All nine people died on the spot and the bodies had to be taken out from the SUV using heavy machinery,” said Tripathi, adding that a search was on for the truck driver.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased and directed officials to provide assistance to the injured person and the family.

