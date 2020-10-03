UP: 8-yr-old raped by teen neighbour, left bleeding on roof

The accused then took the girl to the roof and raped her and then fled, leaving the girl bleeding on the roof. Neighbours rescued the girl after hearing her screams, police said.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 16-year-old neighbour on Thursday night, after which he left her bleeding, police said. The accused was apprehended by police in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the victim was playing with her friends outside her house in a crowded locality in the city when the 16-year-old lured her to his house. He then took the girl to the roof and raped her and then fled, leaving the girl bleeding on the roof. Neighbours rescued the girl after hearing her screams, police said.

A senior police officer said, “She has been admitted to the government hospital in a critical condition. The accused has been arrested and we will go for his medical test also along with the victim.”

