Meerut: 8-yr-old raped by teen neighbour

This was the second rape reported in Meerut over the last week.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 16-year-old neighbour in Meerut on Thursday night, police said. The accused was apprehended in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, the victim was playing with her friends outside her house in a crowded locality in the city when the 16-year-old lured her to his house.

He then took the girl to the roof and raped her and then fled, leaving the girl bleeding on the roof. Neighbours rescued the girl after hearing her screams, police said.

Deputy SP (Kotwali) Arvind Chaurasia said, “She has been admitted to the government hospital in a critical condition. The accused has been arrested and we will go for his medical test also along with the victim.”

This was the second rape reported in Meerut over the last week. Last Friday, a 35-year-old woman was raped by the driver and conductor of a bus attached to the UP State Roadways Corporation (UPSRTC). Both accused were later arrested by the police.

As on August 31, Meerut has reported a total of 36 rape cases this year. Last year, the district had reported 99 cases. “These are the rape cases which have been reported to the police… The number of cases which went unreported is manifold,” said a police officer.

