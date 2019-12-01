UP: 7-year-old raped and killed at wedding; 1 held

A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted before she was strangled to death by a man in Sursa police station area of Hardoi district. Police said that the incident took place late Thursday night when the girl had gone to a wedding in her neighbourhood with some of her friends.

Police said they have arrested a man. “After the girl did not return home for two hours, her family started looking for her. The next day, her body was found from behind a temple close to the place where the wedding took place. Police were informed and her body was sent for postmortem. The report has confirmed sexual assault and death due to strangulation,” said police.

“Based on the complaint of girl’s father, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Within 24 hours of the FIR we arrested the accused,” the police added. According to Hardoi police, the accused has been identified as Vinod Chaurasia who was arrested from a liquor shop on Saturday.

“The accused told that he was attending his distant cousin’s marriage and in an inebriated state took the girl behind the temple on the pretext of giving her noodles. There he sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death. He left the body there and fled from the spot. The accused is being sent to jail and the legal procedure will follow,” police said.