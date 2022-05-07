Uttar Pradesh: Seven of family killed in car crash on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Seven members of a Noida-based family were killed and two injured when the car they were travelling in rammed another vehicle on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday early morning. The family was on its way back after attending a wedding in Hardoi.

“Seven people died and two were injured in the collision on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. A couple, their two sons, two daughters-in-law and a grandson were killed. A child and a man are hospitalised,” said a senior official from Mathura Police.

The incident took place near Milestone 68 in the Naujheel area of Mathura on Saturday morning.

Police said the family’s car apparently crashed into the rear of a truck around 4.45 am. Since the car collided at a high speed, most of those inside got killed, police said.

There were nine people in the car — Lallu Singh (65), his wife Chutki (62), their three sons Rajesh (25), Sanjay (30), Gopal (23), two daughters-in-law Nisha (28) and Nandini (22), and two grandsons Dheeraj (8) and Krish (6). Only Krish and Gopal survived, who were first taken to Mathura district hospital and then referred to SN Medical College in Agra. The bodies have been taken to Hardoi.

The couple’s sons were small-time traders and lived on rent in Noida. The family would often visit their hometown in Sandila.

“We got a call from a relative about the accident. Except for two people, an entire family has been wiped out. They all left the wedding happily,” said Ram Babu, a relative.

मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है। अधिकारियों को राहत व बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने तथा घायलों के उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 7, 2022

The police were trying to identify the vehicle the family’s Maruti WagonR had crashed into. The car was purchased by the family four months ago.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “The incident in Mathura is heart wrenching. Those who lost their loved ones, I extend my sympathies. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” PM Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to extend necessary help to the family members.