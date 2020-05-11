UP: 6 institutes to mentor 324 Covid hospitals

The move comes after some hospitals, including a few in Agra, emerged as prominent carriers of the coronavirus. They have been accused of flouting coronavirus protocol. (Representational) The move comes after some hospitals, including a few in Agra, emerged as prominent carriers of the coronavirus. They have been accused of flouting coronavirus protocol. (Representational)

As doctors learn more about the insidious ways in which the novel coronavirus debilitates people, the state government has strengthened its strategy to handhold smaller hospitals and streamline treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The Medical Education Department has nominated six prominent medical institutes to mentor 324 hospitals with varying level of facilities as well as Covid care centres in the state. The network of six institutes is called Electronic Covid Care Support (ECCS) Network.

The nominated institutes — Meerut (LLRM) Medical College, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj and Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi — will mentor hospitals in three regions – western, eastern and central.

The move comes after some hospitals, including a few in Agra, emerged as prominent carriers of the coronavirus. They have been accused of flouting coronavirus protocol.

“On the directions of the chief minister, the Medical Education Department has formed a system under which mentor institutions will be nominated for our Covid hospitals. Be it our Covid care centers or Level-1 and Level-2 hospitals, if they have any kind of problem related to treatment of a patient or they need any guidance, their nominated mentor institution will be there to help. The system has been named Electronic Covid Care Support (ECCS) Network. We understand that this will work for the betterment of treatment of coronavirus patients,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

For example, western UP hospitals will be mentored by Meerut Medical College. If it fails to resolve the issue, the query will be escalated to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences. In central UP, Kanpur Medical College will cater to hospitals while KGMU will be the second line of defence in the region.

In eastern UP, Prayagraj Medical College will guide hospitals. If it cannot resolve the issue, Baranas Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi will step in.

According to state health department data, there are 228 Level-1 Covid hospitals, 71 as Level-2 and 25 Level-3 hospitals. There are 53,459 isolation beds in these hospitals, and 1,260 of them have ventilator facility.

