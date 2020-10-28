UP: 5 held for murder of Amity student during carjacking

Akshay Kalra

Noida Police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Amity student Akshay Kalra (24) following an encounter Tuesday. Akshay had died during treatment at a hospital on September 4, two days after he was assaulted during a carjacking in Sector 62.

The accused, Kuldeep Chauhan, Vikas Kumar, Sonu Singh, Shameem Sheikh and Ajay Kumar Rathore, were arrested after an exchange of fire in the early hours of Tuesday. They opened fire at police when intercepted by a team near NIB Chowki. As police returned fire, four accused received injuries to the leg while one other accused was arrested during a combing operation.

Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said: “On September 2-3, a student was attacked by a group of people. Despite efforts, Akshay could not be saved. During investigation… we caught many gangs but this particular group had been evading arrest. On Tuesday, during a chance encounter, the accused were arrested. We recovered Akshay’s stolen Creta vehicle. During questioning, we were able to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to his death.”

Police said on the night of the incident, the accused were near an eatery in Sector 62 when they spotted Akshay in the Creta. They pursued the car with the intention of stealing it and managed to stop Akshay, police said. They broke a window and pushed the student out. By then, he had removed the keys from the ignition. The accused allegedly assaulted Akshay to get the keys and fled with the car, said police.

Besides Sonu who hails from Delhi, all accused hail from Ghaziabad. Accused Kuldeep and Vikas have multiple cases of theft registered in Ghaziabad.

