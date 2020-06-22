UP: 4,116 new cases in last 7 days, Sunday reports highest single-day recovery

A total of 10,995 patients have recovered and have been discharged till date. (Representational) A total of 10,995 patients have recovered and have been discharged till date. (Representational)

The week that saw the highest number of peak single-day jumps in novel coronavirus cases, adding nearly a quarter (4,116 cases or 23 per cent) of the total caseload, ended on a positive note with the highest one-day recovery on Sunday with the discharge of 626 patients.

It broke the trend of the past 10 days that witnessed high rise in Covid-19 cases, thereby bringing down the number of active cases to 6,186 from Saturday’s high of 6,237 and pushing the recovery rate to 62 per cent.

A total of 10,995 patients have recovered and have been discharged till date.

The western UP districts of Agra, Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr and Aligarh remained a cause of concern. These six districts not only constituted 5,206 cases but also added 1,256 or 30.5 per cent of the total new cases in the past one week. They also added 70 to the total deaths tally, which is 46.35 per cent of the total 151 deaths reported in the past one week.

Saharanpur, however, has not reported a single death from coronavirus.

Hapur and Baghpat, also in the western region of the state, have also high number of active cases at 261 and 100, respectively.

Outside the western region, Kanpur Nagar and Capital Lucknow saw a spurt in cases and deaths. As on Sunday, Kanpur Nagar has 400 active cases with 37 total deaths, while Lucknow has 321 active cases and 12 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 596 new cases were reported, taking the cumulative tally of Covid positive patients in the state to 17,731.

The seven-day average growth rate of Covid cases in the UP stands at 5 per cent, one of the highest in the country and far above the national average of nearly 3.5 per cent weekly growth in cases.

At least 21 more people died of coronavirus in the state, taking the total fatalities count to 550. The fresh deaths include three from Kanpur Nagar, two each from Meerut, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Etawah, and one each from Farrukhabad, Jhansi, Badaun, Rae Bareli, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Bijnor, Siddharthnagar, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

The two NCR districts of Noida and Ghaziabad topped the list of fresh cases again. While Ghaziabad added its highest —56 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours —49 more were tested positive in Noida, taking the districts tally to 1,419 — the highest in the state.

Among the rest, 36 more cases were reported in Kanpur Nagar, followed by 24 each in Meerut and Lucknow, 22 in Barabanki, 21 each in Ghazipur and Siddharthnagar, 20 each in Moradabad and Bareilly, 18 each in Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hathras, 17 each in Hapur and Kannauj.

Meanwhile, only four districts – Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti and Balrampur – have active cases in single digit.

