UP: 4 killed, 12 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown

The deceased have been identified as Jawed (35), his wife Anwari (32), his mother Fatima (65) and Nazia (14), he said. (Representational photo)

Four people were killed and at least 12 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown located in the basement of a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

Later in the day, four policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for “laxity in duty”, a senior officer said.

The blast took place around 7 AM in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a densely populated part of the district’s Kaptanganj area, which was enveloped in smoke. The firecrackers were stored in the basement of the house, they said.

Due to the fire, the cooking gas cylinder in the house also exploded. Jawed’s house was charred and some adjacent houses were also damaged, the police said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blast was received. The fire was brought under control after three hours, they said.

“An explosion took place in an illegal firecracker godown in Aryanagar area under Kaptanganj police station limits on Wednesday morning,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar Singh said.

Singh said about 12 people were injured in the blast and undergoing treatment at the Kushinagar district hospital.

The SP said four policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident.

“Sub-Inspector Ritesh Singh, Beat Head Constable Manik Chand, Constable Santosh Kumar and Constable Manish Prasad have been suspended with immediate effect for laxity in duty. Circle officer, Kasia is investigating the case,” he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police said.

