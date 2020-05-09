UP: 4 booked for assault on cop in Deoband

Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said police were trying to identify the accused with the help of the video of the incident. (Representational Photo) Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said police were trying to identify the accused with the help of the video of the incident. (Representational Photo)

Four persons, including a local corporator, and other unidentified people have been booked for allegedly attacking a constable and a homeguard during their lockdown patorl at a hot spot area of Deoband in Saharanpur district. No one has been arrested.

Residents said police thrashed them after taking them out of their house. Denying the allegations of beating, police claimed that some people were deliberately trying to create disturbance.

Police said locals attacked constable Deepak Kumar and homeguard Vikas and also tried to rob them of their motorcycle late on Thursday evening. The situation came under control after an additional police force reached and used mild force to disperse the crowd. No one sustained any serious injury, said police.

The accused, including local corporator Bhola, have been booked for various charges such as attempt to murder and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, said station house officer, Deoband police station, Yashdutt Sharma.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said police were trying to identify the accused with the help of the video of the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur (rural), Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “constable Deepak Kumar and homeguard Vikas were patrolling in Pathanpura locality around 11 pm on Thursday and found a few people — including local corporator Bhola and his two sons standing with others. They asked the group to go back to their houses and follow the lockdown. After warning them, the policemen left the place. Around an hour later, Kumar and Vikas again reached the same spot while patrolling on a motorcycle. They found Bhola and others still standing there. When policemen questioned them for not returning to their houses, locals started abusing the duo. When the policemen objected, a heated argument took place. Suddenly, a few more people arrived and attacked them. They also tried to snatch the motorcycle,” said Sharma.

Constable Kumar informed the control room, following which a heavy police force arrived. Kumar and homeguard Vikas were sent to hospital for first aid. Kumar sustained an injury on his hand and Vikas on head, said police.

The ASP termed allegations that police beat up locals as false “We took help of locals to bring the situation under control,” he said.

