UP: 3 held for ‘raping’ orphanage inmate

Three people were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping an inmate of a privately-run orphanage in Agra district nearly one month ago, said police.

The incident came to light after the 18-year-old victim allegedly tried to commit suicide on Thursday. A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) is inquiring into the matter.

The three accused — a 38-year-old cook, a 19-year-old sweeper and an 18-year-old inmate of the orphanage — were sent to jail after being produced before a local court.

According to the police, the girl did not complain about the alleged incident to the orphanage manager. On receiving minor injuries after allegedly jumping off the terrace in a bid to kill herself, the girl was taken to the district hospital. She was then shifted to a government-run shelter. It was there that she revealed the matter, police said.

Later, an FIR was lodged against the three accused.

A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and reports are awaited.

On Friday, a two-member team of the State Woman Commission visited the orphanage and conducted an inspection. The team claimed that they noted several anomalies during the inspection.

“We found empty beer cans and condoms on the premises. There was no vistors’ register. We will submit our report to the District Magistrate, Agra, N G Ravi Kumar, recommending action against the authorities running the orphanage,” said commission member Nirmala Dixit, who was part of the team.

District Probation Officer, Agra, Luvkush Bhargava, said, “Among other documents related to the girl, police were also carrying the victim’s previous medical reports. One of the documents showed that she was recently taken to a mental hospital for treatment, “ said Bhargava.

The sub-divisional magistrate said, “I am conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter and the orphanage. We will look into the anomalies found by the State Woman Commission team.”