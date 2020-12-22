scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

UP: 3 arrested for trying to convert family into Christianity, say police

The three, identified as Bal Chand Jaiswal, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar, allegedly were holding a prayer at the house of one Tribhuvan Yadav on Sunday when they were arrested.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | December 22, 2020 3:17:58 am
Police said the three worked as preachers after converting to Christianity.

Three persons have been arrested in Deedarganj area of Azamgarh under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to convert a family to Christianity.

The three, identified as Bal Chand Jaiswal, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar, allegedly were holding a prayer at the house of one Tribhuvan Yadav on Sunday when they were arrested.

SHO (Deedarganj) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that on Sunday they were conducting prayers when a resident of the area, Ashok Yadav, accused them of trying to convince the others to change their religion.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As a heated argument ensued, a police team reached there and arrested the three.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police said the three worked as preachers after converting to Christianity. They were booked under the new anti-conversion law and were produced before a court on Monday which sent them to judicial custod.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement