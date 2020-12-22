UP: 3 arrested for trying to convert family into Christianity, say police

Police said the three worked as preachers after converting to Christianity.

Three persons have been arrested in Deedarganj area of Azamgarh under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to convert a family to Christianity.

The three, identified as Bal Chand Jaiswal, Gopal Prajapati and Neeraj Kumar, allegedly were holding a prayer at the house of one Tribhuvan Yadav on Sunday when they were arrested.

SHO (Deedarganj) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that on Sunday they were conducting prayers when a resident of the area, Ashok Yadav, accused them of trying to convince the others to change their religion.

As a heated argument ensued, a police team reached there and arrested the three.

Police said the three worked as preachers after converting to Christianity. They were booked under the new anti-conversion law and were produced before a court on Monday which sent them to judicial custod.

