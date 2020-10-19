UP: 20-yr-old Dalit woman ‘gangraped at gunpoint’, two accused on the run

Before leaving, the accused allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped by two men, including a former village head, at gunpoint at her residence in Kanpur Dehat district. The accused are absconding.

According to police, the incident took place a week ago when the victim was alone at home. The accused barged into her house and raped her one by one at gunpoint, stated the FIR filed on her complaint.

Before leaving, the accused allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. Later, she confided the incident to her mother when she returned home, said police.

“The incident took place a week ago, but the police were informed about the alleged gangrape on Sunday,” said Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar.

A case has been filed against the accused on Sunday under gangrape and other IPC charges as well as relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

Three police teams headed by the SHO of the police station concerned, circle officer and additional SP apart from SWAT team had been formed to arrest the absconding accused, he added.

The incident comes in the wake of the murder and alleged gangrape of another Dalit woman in Hathras that had drawn intense outrage after alleged apathy of the Uttar Pradesh administration.

