UP: 2 men assault women; held, bailed on same day

A woman believed to be one of the sisters, Nisha Bano, can be seen crying and bleeding in the video shared widely on social media.

Two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah allegedly assulted two sisters with sticks after an argument, leaving one of them bleeding from near her eye. Both men were arrested Saturday and released on bail the same day.

The assault, purportedly captured on video, took place on April 1 in Bharthana, where all four live. The sisters are aged 19 and 22. A woman believed to be one of the sisters, Nisha Bano, can be seen crying and bleeding in the video shared widely on social media. She was treated for the injury and returned home the same day.

The accused were identified as 20-year-old Erum, and Akram, 22. SP Brijesh Kumar Singh said: “In the evening, Nisha Bano and her sister left for the market when Erum and Azhar, who are also locals, were abusing each other. The girls thought they were abusing them. The brother of the girls also reached the spot, leading to a verbal confrontation. With a stick, the girl was hit near the eyebrow which led to bleeding. A complaint submitted in this regard, and an FIR was lodged based on that. Two persons were arrested and a medical [test] of the girl was conducted.”

Bharthana SHO Nagendra Kumar Pathak said, “We lodged the FIR based on the women’s complaint.”