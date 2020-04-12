UP: 19 new cases, 14 more recover in last 24 hours

In Lucknow, a statement issued by KGMU said that five patients admitted to the hospital have been discharged so far. (Representational Image) In Lucknow, a statement issued by KGMU said that five patients admitted to the hospital have been discharged so far. (Representational Image)

Even as the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 450 with 19 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, there was some good news with14 more people recovering from across the state. Among them, nine members of a Meerut family and a two-and-half-year-old son of a Canada-returned woman doctor in Lucknow. Two patients each in Agra and Ghaziabad have also recovered.

Till date, 46 people have recovered.

The last 24 hours also saw fewer new cases – 19 – of which at least eight persons were directly or indirectly linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s congregations in Delhi, taking the number of patients with Jamaat link to 254 in the state.

In Meerut, the first coronavirus patient of the district recovered along with his wife and seven other family members after remaining in the hospital for more than two weeks. The 50-year-old man’s father-in-law had (72), however, succumbed to the infection on April 1 — the lone fatality in the district.

“The 50-year-old, his wife and seven members of her family who got infected from him tested negative on Saturday. They will be discharged and will be restricted under home quarantine for another 14 days to ensure that they recover totally and the virus from them may not infect others in any case,” said Dr RC Gupta, principal of the Meerut medical college, where they are recuperating.

The 50-year-old man, a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, had come to Meerut to visit his in-laws on March 19 and had attended a wedding besides visiting two mosques in the town.

Meanwhile, the family’s 45-year-old neighbour, who is an Unani medicine practitioner, has tested positive and admitted to a hospital.

“The two-and-half-year-old boy was discharged after his recovery. The kid was infected by his mother and now he is completely fine. His mother, who was also admitted at the hospital even though she was not confirmed positive after her recovery last month, has also been discharged. They will, however, now be in home quarantine and will be tested after 14 days,” the KGMU said.

The child had tested positive on April 6, days after his mother had recovered and discharged from the hospital.

The woman’s mother-in-law and father-in-law also tested positive on March 30 and April 1, respectively, and are currently admitted at Base Hospital in Lucknow Cantonment area. Another contact of the doctor, who had tested positive in March, has been discharged following recovery.

Over 35,000 people held for violations so far: Govt

Lucknow: Police have lodged as many as 368 cases of Essential Commodities Act since after the lockdown was announced in the state.Police have also registered a total 14,342 FIRs for violation of lockdown protocols. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that so far 35,569 persons have been arrested. “Around 20,000 vehicles have been seized and an amount of more than 6.04 crore have been collected. Under the Essential Commodities (EC) Act we have registered 367 FIRs so far and action against 468 persons has been taken into custody,” he added. As many as 568 people have been arrested in Badaun district alone for reportedly violating the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said, adding a fine of Rs 13 lakh was collected from the offenders. “Till April 10, as many as 171 cases have been registered and 568 persons arrested for violation of lockdown orders. Of this, action was initiated against 470 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” SP (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

