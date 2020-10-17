UP: 16-year-old Dalit girl ‘raped’, minor among 2 held

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered suspension of all the police personnel and officials.

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two boys, including a minor, while she was returning from Jalaun district hospital, where her mother was admitted, in the early hours of Thursday. Both the accused have been caught.

“According to the girl’s family, her father took her mother to the district hospital for treatment around 11 pm on Wednesday. He had asked his three children to stay in the house. An hour and a half later, when they did not return, the girl decided to go to the hospital which is nearly a km from her house. As she walked to the hospital, she got scared of darkness and started returning home. On the way back, there is a Forest Department guesthouse where the two accused were squatting on the deserted road. They forced the girl, who resisted and tried to hit them with a brick. However, they beat her up with their belts and overpowered her. They sexually assaulted her and around 3 am they let her go. The next day, she narrated the incident to her mother and then a complaint was filed at the local police station,” Jalaun SP Yash Veer Singh told The Indian Express.

According to police, they were able to crack the case as one of the accused had called the other’s name, which the girl remembered. “We soon searched everyone with that name on Facebook, and the girl identified one of the accused from his Facebook profile. We arrested him from the railway station. The other accused was also arrested soon,” the SP added.

According to the local Station House Officer, one of the accused is an e-rickshaw driver who frequently ferried the girl.

The SP said that as per the medical report of the girl, sexual violence and rape cannot be ruled out. The vaginal swab has been preserved, he added.

The FIR against the two accused has been registered under IPC sections 376 D (gangrape), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

