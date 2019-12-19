UP: 15-yr-old rape victim dies during childbirth, newborn critical

According to police, the girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy in her neighbourhood in March. According to police, the girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy in her neighbourhood in March.

A 15-year-old rape victim died after giving birth to a child in UP’s Ambedkarnagar district on Tuesday. The newborn girl, who is in a serious condition, has been referred to a Lucknow hospital.

According to police, the girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy in her neighbourhood in March. “A few months later, when the girl came to know that she was pregnant, a panchayat was held to discuss the issue. The panchayat directed the accused to marry her, but he refused and ran away. An FIR was then filed against him for rape under IPC section 376 in October. The boy was taken into custody last month and sent to a juvenile home,” said Alapur Circle Officer Jagdish Lal.“As per the medical report, she was suffering from anaemia . Once the newborn recovers, she will be handed over to a child protection committee. As the child does not have a mother and her father is in a juvenile home, she will not be handed over to the family,” the CO added.

According to the SHO of the police station concerned, the accused and the deceased girl belonged to different religions. While sources informed that a protest was held in the village after the death of the girl, the SHO said that there was no law and order situation in the area.

