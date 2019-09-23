UP: 15-year-old Dalit girl ‘gangraped’, one held

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths in a village in Kaushambi district on Saturday.

One of three men — all in their early 20s — was arrested after he was captured by local residents when the girl raised an alarm, said police.

The other two accused escaped by firing in the air with a country-made pistol, according to a complaint filed the mother of the girl.

According to police, the incident took place when the girl had gone to collect fodder for the cattle on Saturday noon.

The station house officer (SHO) of the local police station told The Indian Express that the accused also made a video of the incident.

“According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the three youths took turns to rape her daughter and also shot a video of the incident. They then fled firing in the air with a country-made pistol. They also threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident,” said the officer.

“We are looking for the absconding accused,” he added.

Superintendent of Police (Kaushambi) Pradeep Gupta said one of the accused was caught by residents and beaten up after the girl called for help.

Police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376-G (gangrape), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited, said police.

“We have deployed forces in the area to keep the situation under control,” said the officer.

The officer said the victim’s family was on Sunday given Rs 4.12 lakh as compensation.