UP: 15 get life for shooting 3 men dead in 1996

"After the court pronounced its judgment, all accused, who were out on bail, were taken into custody and sent to jail,” said government counsel (Fatehpur) Sahdev Gupta. (File)

A court in Fatehpur has sentenced 15 people to life imprisonment for shooting three men dead during a clash between two groups in the city on August 6, 1996. “In the triple murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar sentenced 15 people to life imprisonment. After the court pronounced its judgment, all accused, who were out on bail, were taken into custody and sent to jail,” said government counsel (Fatehpur) Sahdev Gupta.

According to the prosecution, two groups clashed near a bus stand in Fatehpur after one group demanded ‘goonda tax’ from a private bus. Three men — Sunil Singh, Ram Niranjan Singh and Rakesh Singh — died in the subsequent firing and five others were injured.

Those convicted are Pradeep Pandey, Kamal Pandey, Pappu Pandey, Prakash Pandey, Santosh Pandey, Rajesh Pandey, Sanjay Pandey, Neeraj Pandey, Rajendra Pandey, Tarachand Pandey, Santosh Tiwari, Chhotte Tiwari, Gyan Singh, Vijay Pandey and Mukesh Pandey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.