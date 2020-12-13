scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Top news

UP: 14-year-old boy apprehended for kidnapping, killing his nephew

Police launched a probe after registering a case and the needle of suspicion pointed at a 14-year-old boy, the uncle of Piyush.

By: PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: December 13, 2020 10:03:22 pm
The accused told police that the parents of Piyush used to call him a thief and they would scold him up whenever he complained to them against the boy. (File)

A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and killing his six-year-old nephew in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, police said on Sunday.

Piyush, son of Deepak Gupta, resident of Banspar village was kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom on December 9, police said.

Police launched a probe after registering a case and the needle of suspicion pointed at a 14-year-old boy, the uncle of Piyush. He told police that he killed the boy on the day he kidnapped him, hid the body and later buried it in a farm field.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The body was recovered from the field on Saturday evening, said Maharajganj SP Pradeep Gupta. “It had become clear that someone from the family was involved and during interrogation, a teenage boy, who is the uncle of the boy, confessed to his role in not only kidnapping and killing him, but also writing a letter demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom from his family,” the SP said.

His handwriting matched with the letter, the police official said.

The accused told police that the parents of Piyush used to call him a thief and they would scold him up whenever he complained to them against the boy.

The teenager has been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Enraged over the kidnap-cum-murder incident, villagers in Banspar blocked the Farenda Gorakhpur highway on Sunday morning and demanded that they be allowed to raise the issue with the chief minister.

Police pacified the villagers and got the road cleared.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement