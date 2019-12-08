UP: 14-year-old raped in Bulandshahr, 4 minors held, says Police

Singh said the accused were known to the victim – “most of them either were relatives or from the same community”. Singh said the accused were known to the victim – “most of them either were relatives or from the same community”.

Four minors have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old in Bulandshahr.

In their complaint to the police on Friday, the family has said the crime took place on Tuesday – the accused took the teen to a field near the village and allegedly raped her.

Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said, “The accused were arrested within hours after the information was received. The accused are minors and have been sent to juvenile homes, where proceedings will take place accordingly.”

In the wake of the the attack on the rape victim in Unnao, who died at a Delhi hospital on Friday night, Bulandshahr police on Saturday began an assistance programme for rape victims in the district.

According to the police, data on rape cases in the last five years is being gathered to take stock of their progress. The victims are being identified and a police team, including a woman constable, will speak with each victim and her family members.

“Speaking with victims, we will take note of any problems being faced by the victim – whether social or financial,” SSP Singh said.

“Keeping in mind that rape victims are often under duress by the accused, we will specifically take feedback on whether they are being pressured by anyone. Action will be taken accordingly.”

