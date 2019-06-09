UP: 11-yr-old raped and murdered in Hamirpur

EVEN AS there is nationwide outrage over the brutal murder of a toddler in Aligarh, an 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hamirpur district.

The victim’s body was found in a graveyard in the early hours of Saturday.

A senior police official said an FIR was registered against unidentified accused for rape and murder. The postmortem report confirmed sexual assault before she was strangulated to death.

According to a senior police officer, the girl had been living alone in her residence for the past two months as her parents, along with her siblings, had left for another district in search of work.

“Around 6 am, the girl’s body was spotted in the bushes inside a graveyard near her house. A woman in the village saw the body and alerted others. The police were also informed. There were injury marks on her private parts and also around her neck. We informed her parents,” said a senior police officer.

“It appears that she was abducted from her house and brought to the graveyard where she was raped and killed. We have detained some locals for questioning but there are no leads yet on the identity of the assailant,” he added.

She had been asked to stay back in the village to take care of the family’s cattle, sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier in the day, after the body was found, locals staged a protest in the village and for several hours, they did not let the police send the body for postmortem.

The locals demanded a CBI probe in the case. Senior police officers had to intervene in the matter and only then did the locals agree to let the body be taken away.