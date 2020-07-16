UP: 1,012 Covid deaths till now, 29 in 24 hrs

While the overall fatality rate in the state is close to 2.45%, much alike the national average, Agra has the highest death rate in UP While the overall fatality rate in the state is close to 2.45%, much alike the national average, Agra has the highest death rate in UP

The total number of deaths linked to novel coronavirus in UP crossed 1,000 on Wednesday with the death of 29 patients in the last 24 hours. Most of the deaths in the state took place from June onwards, which witnessed daily deaths crossing over 20.

Since June 10, when the daily death count crossed 20 for the first time, the state has added over 700 deaths in last 35 days.

With this, UP has become the sixth state in the country with over 1,000 deaths. Meanwhile, the total number of infected people in the state reached 41,383 with the addition of 1,685 more cases,accounting for nearly 4 per cent of the country’s caseload.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 14,628 with the discharge of 25,743 patients following their recovery.

The maximum 95 deaths in the state have been reported from Agra — there has been no fresh surge in the last few weeks — followed by Meerut and Kanpur at 93 each.

While the overall fatality rate in the state is close to 2.45%, much alike the national average, Agra has the highest death rate in UP with 6,7%, followed by Meerut (5.6%) and Jhansi (5.2%).

Jhansi, which has reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days, reported 42 deaths till Wednesday with a caseload of 803.

Capital Lucknow, which reported highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 197 new infections, also reported highest deaths — four in one day — taking the total death toll in the district to 40.

Four districts of Agra, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar and Ghaziabad constitute close to 35% of the total deaths.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is the only district with a high caseload, but very low fatality rate. Till Wednesday, it had reported 35 deaths in over 3,700 cases, making the fatality rate less than 1% — 0.94%.

Besides Lucknow, the districts that reported high number of fresh cases Wednesday were Ghaziabad (144), Gautam Budh Nagar (112), and Kanpur Nagar (88). Jhansi reported 66 more cases, Varanasi and Ballia 47 each and Gorakhpur 42. Among the fresh deaths Kanpur Nagar reported three.

The total number of active cases has reached 41,383 with Lucknow having the highest — 1,728 — followed by Ghaziabad at 1,407), Gautam Budh Nagar at 873 and Kanpur Nagar 737.

The total number of patients who have been discharged till date climbed to 25,743 with 763 being discharged over 24 hours on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, meanwhile, said that the state has tested over 12 lakh people.

“We have crossed the 12-lakh number for tests. The total number of tests done till now are 12,77,241. On Tuesday, 45,302 samples were tested. The state is at third place in terms of number of tests done till now, only behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu,” said Prasad.

He said that while the first 6 lakh tests were done in four months, the next 6 lakh tests were done in just 20 days. The testing facility will soon be increased to 50,000 per day, he added.

Meanwhile, the state Information Department said that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court will remain shut on Thursday and Friday in view of Covid case found on court’s premises.

