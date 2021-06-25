UP: 10-15% oxygen got wasted in hospitals during second wave peak, IIT-Kanpur study shows

The data was collected on a daily basis from the 57 medical colleges for nearly 45 days – from May 3 this year,” IIT-Kanpur Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said. (File)

A study led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur has found that around 10-15 per cent oxygen wastage could have been avoided by hospitals during the peak of the second wave of Covid pandemic in Uttar Pradesh that saw a huge demand for oxygen and complaints of lack of its supply.

The study, conducted at 57 medical colleges across the state, found that improper use of oxygen-related equipment and leakage from oxygen mask or nozzle could have been avoided if the medical staff was more careful.

It is to be noted that the UP government had asked IIT-Kanpur and other institutions to conduct the study.

“We have sent the report to the state government. While we were involved with the development of the portal, data entry and analysis, several other institutes like SGPGI in Lucknow, HBTU, AKTU, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and others helped in data collection. The data was collected on a daily basis from the 57 medical colleges for nearly 45 days – from May 3 this year,” IIT-Kanpur Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said.

“After the state government asked us to conduct the study, a portal was developed by our Computer Science Department. The medical colleges were told to upload data of the number of patients, oxygen requirement based on the patient’s condition and the oxygen used on the portal on a daily basis. The medical colleges were also uploading data on the number of patients in ICU or on ventilator support,” Agarwal added.

A comparative study showed that around 20 per cent of the hospitals were wasting a significant amount of liquid medical oxygen.

“Out of the total oxygen supply, we found that around 10-15 per cent was wasted. This could have been caused due to improper use of oxygen-related equipment, leakage from the oxygen mask or nozzle. These things could have been avoided if the medical staff was more careful and many more lives could have been saved,” he added.