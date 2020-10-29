UP: 1 shot as two groups clash over road mishap

Victim Amit Gupta was shot while he was standing outside his house. His family Wednesday protested at the Ghanta Ghar crossing, demanding compensation and action against the accused. The protest was called off after officials promised action.

A 26-year-old man was killed after a stray bullet hit him during a clash between two groups of different communities in Dakshin police station area of Firozabad district late on Tuesday evening. Three men were arrested Wednesday. An unidentified man was also injured in the firing.

“An FIR was lodged against six named and 15 unidentified people at Dakshin police station on Wednesday. Three persons, who played a vital role in the incident, have been arrested,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Mukesh Chandra Mishra.

According to police, one Rizwan was unloading bangles from his bike at a godown at Badhi Chapati locality on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, an e-rickshaw hit the bike, damaging some bangles. This resulted in a heated argument between e-rickshaw driver Raj Kumar and Rizwan, said Mishra.

The matter was resolved following intervention by locals, including businessman Sanjay Gupta. After some time, Rizwan and his friends carrying firearms and sticks returned to the spot and fired in the air outside Sanjay Gupta’s godown. A stray bullet hit Amit Gupta, who worked at a bangle godown, in his chest. He was declared dead at a hospital.

