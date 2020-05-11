UP: 1 more dies in Meerut, 7 deaths in last 7 days

Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a video-conference meeting with the district magistrates expressed his displeasure over reports of “unresponsive attitude of doctors” towards Covid patients. (Representational) Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a video-conference meeting with the district magistrates expressed his displeasure over reports of “unresponsive attitude of doctors” towards Covid patients. (Representational)

A 55-year-old Covid-19 patient died in Meerut on Sunday, a day after he was admitted to Meerut Medical College high fever and breathing difficulty. This was the third coronavirus-linked death in the district in the last two days. So far, 14 Covid patients have died in Meerut, which has reported 231 cases with 156 active patients.

The deceased was a resident of Transport Nagar locality, which has been added to the list of hotspots in the district. So far, 42 areas within the limits of the Meerut Municipal Corporation have been declared as hotspots.

Meanwhile, local Samajwadi Party legislator Rafiq Ansari, whose 73-year-old relative died of coronavirus, has accused medical negligence by doctors and health staff of the medical college.

“We took our uncle to the medical college immediately when he complained of breathing problems, but the doctors refused to admit him and asked us to treat him at home by prescribing a few medicines. We took him to the medical college again on May 7 when his condition further deteriorated. Then he was tested for coronavirus and found positive, the next day. The staff at the medical college is hostile to patients and also their relatives,” the SP MLA alleged.

Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a video-conference meeting with the district magistrates expressed his displeasure over reports of “unresponsive attitude of doctors” towards Covid patients.

In his defence, Dr RC Gupta, the principal of the Meerut medical college said: “We are facing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Meerut, but we have limited staff as a result of which relatives of some of the patients may not be getting proper attention. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all those who reach here get immediate treatment.”

First case in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra reported its first coronavirus case on Sunday, With it, the virus has reached 72 districts of the state. Only three districts — Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Chandauli — are free of virus.

