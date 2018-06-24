Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sunday Eye
  • UP: 1 dead, 4 injured as wedding guests exchange blows over no plates

UP: 1 dead, 4 injured as wedding guests exchange blows over no plates

Nanhu Yadav, station officer of Maniyar, said the guests arrived at the ceremony Saturday night where some of them were served snacks and other eatables.

By: PTI | Ballia | Published: June 24, 2018 8:40:22 pm
extravagant weddings, Jammu and Kashmir marriages order, Jammu and Kashmir weddings cap, J&K weddings, expenditure of marriage capped, Govt caps marriage spending, Govt caps wedding guests, food, show of wealth marriage, India news UP wedding in awry as guests quarrel over lack of plates. (Representational photo)

Guests at a wedding ceremony in Vikrampur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district came to blows after the event organisers ran out of plates for serving food to them, resulting in the death of a person, police said Sunday. The incident also left four persons injured, they said.

Nanhu Yadav, station officer of Maniyar, said the guests arrived at the ceremony Saturday night where some of them were served snacks and other eatables. After some time, it was found that no plates were left to serve food to the invitees, which angered the people and led to heated exchange of words, he said.

Some people came to blows, leaving five persons injured, Yadav said, adding the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

One of them, Vishal (20), succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, the officer said. We are investigating the incident, Yadav added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now