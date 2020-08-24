Unshackle police, public servants from political cage: Governor to Mamata Banerjee

Jagdeep Dhankhar and Mamata Banerjee.

A week after accusing the state government of keeping Raj Bhavan under surveillance, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had the police and her administration locked in a “political cage”. He asked her to “unshackle” public servants, claiming that the law-and-order situation was declining at an alarming rate in the state.

Dhankhar said he was concerned that the police and the administration were ever ready “at the door of the ruling party to knock down the Opposition”.

“Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of police and administration. Law and order alarming — with reports of free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. Unfortunate — Police & administration ever at door of ruling party — in readiness to knock door of opposition,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Governor alleged that the police and the state administration were politically committed to the ruling party. “This menacing stance of police and administration @MamataOfficial would generate consequences. Politically committed police and administration — death knell of democracy. Public servants are not political workers,” he said.

Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION @MamataOfficial This is staggering blow to ‘rule of law’ and democracy. This menacing stance of police and administration @MamataOfficial would generate consequences. Politically committed police and administration-death knell of democracy. Public servants are not political workers. (2/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 23, 2020 Law and order alarming-with reports of free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police & administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock door of opposition.(1/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 23, 2020

Dhankhar added, “Never thought IAS/IPS @MamataOfficial could so capitulate and be in ‘crawl’ unlawful mode — blatantly unmindful of conduct rules.

Their actions are open secret. Democratic essence shredded. Why be party to this and crucify democratic values! Time to respond to call of duty.”

Reacting to the allegations, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “The Governor has no other work than waking up in the morning and sharing tweets against the state government after having breakfast. This is his routine. I have no time to say anything on this. If I get time in the evening then I will read whatever he has written and react accordingly.”

