scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Agriculture Minister

"Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is underway and we are waiting for reports from the states to assess the extent of damage," said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File)

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said unseasonal rains have damaged crops and the government is waiting for inputs from states to assess the extent of damage.

“Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is underway and we are waiting for reports from the states to assess the extent of damage,” Tomar told reporters.

Explained |The lingering monsoon

Farmers are dependent on monsoon, which is unpredictable, he said, adding that despite all measures in place, cultivators are at the mercy of nature.

The state governments have State Disaster Relief Funds which they can use for providing compensation to farmers. More funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released after the due process of assessing the extent of damage, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow

The minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will be announced very soon, he added.

Sowing of rabi crops, especially oilseeds and pulses, has begun across the country and about 7.34 lakh hectares have been covered so far, according to agriculture ministry data released on Friday.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop but its sowing data has not yet been reported from states.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:44:44 pm
Next Story

Nothing Phone 1 gets unofficial Android 13 with first custom ROM build

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement