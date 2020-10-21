Unseasonal rain pushes groundnut procurement by 5 days in Gujarat

Parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions have been receiving rain for the past four days under the influence of a depression which had developed over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea. (Representational)

Due to unseasonal rain showers in Saurashtra and Kutch regions and forecast of more rain in next few days, the state government on Tuesday postponed the groundnut procurement, till October 26. According to the state government, the decision was taken to ensure that the wet weather does not lead to rejection of farmers’ produce at procurement centres. Meanwhile, 4.67 lakh farmers had got themselves registered for selling their groundnut to government by Tuesday evening.

“The groundnut procurement at minimum support price (MSP) which was scheduled to begin from tomorrow has been postponed by a few days due to rains and humid atmosphere. Now, the procurement will instead start from October 26,” an official release from the government quoted Ministers RC Faldu and Jayesh Radadiya as saying.

Faldu is the Minister for Agriculture while Radadiya is the Minister of Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs. Gujarat State Civil Supply Corporation Limited (GSCSCL), which is functioning under the aegis of the department of Food, Civil supply and Consumer Affairs has been appointed state level agency (SLA) by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) for procurement of groundnut at MSP in Gujarat.

Parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions have been receiving rain for the past four days under the influence of a depression which had developed over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea. The depression has since weakened but unseasonal rains continued for the fourth straight day on Tuesday at isolated places in the Saurashtra-Kutch region. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast the unseasonal showers to continue over the next two days.

The release stated that the wet weather may affect quality of groundnut and therefore, the start of the operation had been postponed by five days. “There are chances of farmers’ groundnut being rejected for not meeting FAQ (fair average quality) norms due to wet weather. This important decision has been taken to ensure that farmers do not have to make rounds of procurement centres,” it further quoted the two ministers as saying.

Meanwhile, GSCSCL said that by 6 pm on Tuesday, 4.67 lakh farmers had got themselves registered for selling their groundnut to the government. The figure is a fraction lower than 4.71 lakh farmers who had got themselves registered to sell groundnut last year. However, registration window is to remain open till 11 pm on Tuesday.

In a bid to encourage farmers to grow more oilseeds, the Central government has increased the groundnut MSP to Rs 5,275 per quintal this Kharif season from Rs 5,090 of last year. According to GSCSCL data, 2.44 lakh out of the 4.71 lakh who had got themselves registered last year,, had sold their 4.70 lakh tonnes of groundnut to government, while the rest chose to sell their produce in the open market as prices picked up. That was response rate of around 52 per cent. This year too, groundnut price in agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) in Saurashtra region is hovering around the government-fixed MSP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.