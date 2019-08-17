UNSC’s J&K consultation a diplomatic, strategic failure, says Congress

With the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) deciding to hold “informal consultations” on Jammu and Kashmir at the instance of China, the Congress on Friday hit out at the BJP government, asking how it could allow the internationalisation of the issue. Allowing the matter to reach the UNSC, the Congress said, was a grave “diplomatic” and “strategic” failure on the part of the government.

Advertising

The Congress, which has been critical of the bifurcation of J&K and the manner in which the special status to the state was abrogated by the Centre, said changes in the law with regard to J&K is an internal matter.

“We are disturbed and extremely shocked at what is happening at the United Nations. We view it as a matter of grave and deep concern to the entire nation,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

The Congress said the Kashmir issue is sought to be internationalised at the UNSC for the first time after over five decades. “We are not misled by all these noises about open door, outdoor or indoor or closed door… The fundamental point is that under the Simla agreement signed by (former prime minister) Mrs (Indira) Gandhi, under India’s established foreign policy… at the highest some of these issues are bilateral issues but this issue, in fact, is entirely our internal matter and not even bilateral. What we do about the law and the changes in the law qua J&K is not even bilateral. It is internal to India. And here far from internal, far from bilateral, we are jumping to internationalisation,” Singhvi said.

Advertising

“India as a whole stands behind the government, but I am sorry to say this is a grave diplomatic failure of the government. In fact, it is worse. It is a grave strategic failure…” he added.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to China earlier this week, he said while he was discussing the “very issue”, Beijing approached the United Nations.

“…literally under the very noses of the Modi government, while hosting and entertaining our Foreign Minister, the Chinese government gets this meeting organised at the behest of Pakistan. Is this not a strategic failure for India apart from being a diplomatic faux pas…” Singhvi said.