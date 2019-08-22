Unscathed in every Punjab flood, Jalandhar village battles its worst deluge this time

Right across a breached Dhussi Bandh in Jalandhar district and near a bridge over Sutlej leading to Ferozepur, Gidderpinidi village is battling flooding worse than the 1988 deluge. Most residents in the village of 400 have been trapped on their rooftops since Tuesday night.

“Our village escaped unscathed in every flood that hit Punjab. We had not imagined that this time water would come in gushing like this,” said Mohan Singh, a youth trying to rescue stranded villagers. Sutlej water entered the village on midnight Tuesday — a day after the Dhussi Bandh was breached. The village was caught unprepared.

Even on Wednesday, Sutlej gushed downstream near the village with dangerous intensity. The water level in the village during the 1988 floods was unthreatening, recalled villagers. During the 2008 floods too, while the Dhussi Bandh gave way, the village was spared Sutlej’s wrath. But this time proved to be different.

“This time there is 5-6 feet water in part of our village on one side of the Sutlej bridge, while the other half on the other side of the bridge, which has never been flooded, has been inundated too,” said Baljeet Singh, a former Sarpanch of the village. He said the main reason for flooding was the flow of the river being blocked near the bridge due to accumulation of eroded sand and wild vegetation under the bridge.

“The water is moving backward from the bridge and entering our houses,” added Mohan Singh.

Like Gidderpindi, half a dozen other villages also got inundated on Wednesday including Darewal, Kutubiwal in Jalandhar. Another breach took place in Dhussi Bandh on Sutlej on Wednesday close to Bharoana village in Sultanpur Lodhi, which flooded 32 villages here. With this, the number of villages affected in Kapurthala district has gone up to 62.