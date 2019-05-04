UNSC listing: ‘China move came after more evidence given on Masood Azhar’

China decided to lift the technical hold on UN’s listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after it was given additional evidence about the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief’s involvement in terrorist activities, diplomatic sources privy to developments said on Friday.

Sources, who did not elaborate on the nature of the evidence shared, said the new evidence was submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267 sanctions committee, after March 13 when Beijing had placed yet another technical hold on the proposal.

The latest proposal had been moved by the UK, France and the US and Azhar was listed by the sanctions committee on May 1.

Following the UN announcement of Azhar’s listing, China said it took the decision after carefully studying the “revised materials”.

The sources, however, did not clarify whether the additional evidence was on Azhar’s involvement in terror strikes in India including the February 14 Pulwama attack, or his activities elsewhere.

Initially, China felt it was not provided with sufficient evidence in this regard, they added.

India had first moved the proposal for placing sanctions on the JeM chief in 2009 after the UN listed JeM as a terror outfit. The US, UK and France had taken up the latest resolution after the Pulwama suicide bombing which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF soldiers.

The designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, a travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the sanctions committee requires that all states freeze funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities with immediate effect.

Sources also added that the European Union is likely to conclude its ow process of designating Azhar as a terrorist, although the UN ban on him will cover member countries of the grouping. Germany initiated the move in the European Union.