At UNSC, Jaishankar targets Pakistan: ‘Contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains active’

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and its ally China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday said “contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active” and lamented that evidence-backed proposals on terrorism are put on hold without assigning adequate reason.

Presiding over the ‘UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’, Jaishankar said terrorism is an existential threat to international peace and security and that it knows no borders, nationality, or race.

“The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates,” he said in his address to the 15-nation United Nations Security Council.

“We cannot let another ‘9/11 of New York’ or ’26/11 of Mumbai’ happen again,” he said.

Further highlighting the challenges being faced by the counter-terrorism architecture, Jaishankar stressed the need of addressing double standards in countering terrorism, leading to concerns of politicisation.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council before the curtains come down this month on the country’s two-year tenure as an elected member of the powerful 15-nation Council.

On December 1, India assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two-year tenure as an elected UNSC member.

India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

– With PTI inputs