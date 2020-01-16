At closed-door UNSC meet, members found no credibility to allegations on J&K: India

India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN, Syed Akbaruddin. (File Photo) India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN, Syed Akbaruddin. (File Photo)

A day after China raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India Thursday said the outcome of the consultations was “on expected lines” as none of the allegations made were found to be credible. This was the third time China, Pakistan’s ‘all-weather ally’, had raised the issue at the UNSC since the abrogation of J&K on August 5.

“We are happy that neither the alarming scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by various representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible,” India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UN, Syed Akbaruddin, said.

Akbaruddin said members of the UNSC had agreed it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. “We are glad that it was pointed out by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India,” he said.

#WATCH New York: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador & Permanent Representative to United Nations speaks on China holding an informal closed-door consultation on Kashmir in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). pic.twitter.com/vWPBUlu4K5 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

“Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today. We hope that going forward, Pakistan pays heed to the clear signals sent out today and focusses on the hard task it has to ensure normal relations with India,” Akbaruddin added.

Following the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to the UN told reporters, “We had a meeting on J&K. The Prime Minister of Pakistan wrote letters to the UNSC, asking it to pay attention to the current situation in J&K. The issue of India and Pakistan has always been on the agenda of the UNSC, and today we have also seen some tensions, so the UNSC heard at a briefing the situation on the ground.”

