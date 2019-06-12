Unprovoked firing by Pak along LOC

Less than 24 hours after an Armyman was killed along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday evening resorted to unprovoked firing at forward Indian positions in Hiranagar sector.

Official sources said that Pakistani Rangers started unprovoked intermittent firing of small arms towards the Indian side around 4 pm. BSF personnel retaliated and the fire was “localised to a limited stretch’’. No loss or damage of any kind occurred, they said, adding that exchange of fire stopped after some time. On Monday evening, an Indian soldier was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LOC in Poonch sector.

Identifying the deceased as Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that he hailed from Bihar’s Marrar village in Morrahi tehsil of Khagaria district. He is survived by his wife.

The soldier was critically injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops. Later, he succumbed to his injuries, the spokesperson said.