Unprofessional conduct: BJD on CBI

“Even in Odisha, sudden action of CBI just before panchayat elections in the past, and now before general elections, smacks of unprofessional conduct, coloured with political motives,” the party said.

Mamata Banerjee at a Cabinet meeting held behind the stage. (Exprss Photo by Partha Paul)

The BJD on Monday accused the CBI of “unprofessional conduct” and “political motives”.

Some BJD leaders are being investigated by the CBI in connection with the chit fund scams.

However, BJD signalled that it is not supporting the Bengal government. “BJD would like to clarify that the statement given by BJD on CBI is in relation to Odisha and the overall issues confronting CBI at the national level. Grouping BJD with some political parties because of this statement is incorrect and misleading,” the party tweeted.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the BJD. “Whether it is TMC or BJD, both patronised chit fund companies,” he said.

