Unprecedented security in place as first batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrive in Kashmir

Paramilitary soldiers escort the first batch of pilgrims for an annual visit to the holy Amarnath cave at the Base Camp in Jammu, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Amid unprecedented security arrangements, this year’s first batch of nearly 5,000 Amarnath pilgrims arrived in the Kashmir valley on Thursday.

The pilgrims were welcomed by senior security and civil officials at Qazigund in south Kashmir immediately after they crossed the Navyug tunnel, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region.

A paramilitary soldier waves to pilgrims as they leave for the annual Amarnath Yatra, the annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, from the base camp in Jammu, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo) A paramilitary soldier waves to pilgrims as they leave for the annual Amarnath Yatra, the annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, from the base camp in Jammu, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Early on Thursday morning, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Jammu. They reached in Qazigund by around noon.

The pilgrims were welcomed at Qazigund by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, South Kashmir; DIG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF); Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam; and other senior civil and security officials.