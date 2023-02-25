Unparliamentary behaviour erode faith in democracy: Birla

Disruptions during parliamentary proceedings and use of undesirable words in political discourse will erode people’s faith in democratic institutions and weaken democracy, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He also warned that debates on the floor of the House should not be a forum to raise allegations and counter allegations.

“There can be differing opinions on policy decisions. But there have been concerns whether the floor of legislative bodies are for allegations and counter allegations. Even if there is an allegation, it should be raised following procedures and rules. The legislative bodies are for discussions, debate and to point out the shortcomings of policy making,” Birla said, concluding the 19th Annual Zone III Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region in Gangtok.

Asked about the controversy over Congress leader Pawan Khera’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said: “There have been concerns expressed by many over unparliamentary behavior and the use of undesirable words in political discourse. Such incidents could erode people’s faith in democratic institutions and weaken democracy.”

Birla emphasised that probity is an essential ingredient of public life as it has a deep impact on public opinion. “Politicians should be restrained and dignified in their behavior inside and outside the House. The entire country looks up to public representatives; what they say, what they do becomes an example, which is a huge responsibility on them. The conduct, behavior and words of public representatives should be such that it sends a positive message and establishes ideals in society,” he said.

With the first part of the Budget Session in Parliament witnessing chaotic scenes during the debate on motion of thanks to the Presidential address, Birla warned that people do not accept “disruptions” during the address of the President or the Governors and that “it weakens democracy”.